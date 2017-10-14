Riley throws for 232 yards, Mercer beats Chattanooga 30-10

MACON, Ga. — Kaelan Riley threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Mercer to a 30-10 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

It was Mercer's third straight victory after dropping three consecutive games.

Riley was 20-of-27 passing with no interceptions. Chandler Curtis grabbed eight passes for 77 yards and a score, and Marquise Irvin caught two for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The Mercer (4-3, 3-2 Southern Conference) defence limited the Mocs to 44 yards rushing and 250 total yards. Malique Fleming picked off Cole Copeland's pass for the first interception of his career.