Lamb leads 23-point rally, Appalachian St. tops Idaho 24-20

MOSCOW, Idaho — Taylor Lamb threw three touchdowns and Michael Rubino knocked home a 31-yard field goal and Appalachian State rallied to a 23-20 Sun Belt Conference victory against Idaho on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (4-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) were trailing 20-0 before Lamb began the rally with a 38-yard pass to Ike Lewis at 7:59 of the third quarter. In the final period, Lamb found Collin Reed from the 6-yard line to cap a grinding, 14-play drive, and then hooked up with Lewis again for a 45-yard score.

The Mountaineer defence held Idaho (2-4, 1-2) scoreless and to a net 17 yards and two fumbles on its last six drives.

Lewis caught six passes for a career-high 101 yards, Lamb completed 19 of 26 passes for 155 yards. He's tied Armani Edwards for a school-record 74 TD passes.