McGuire with 3 TDs, Western Illinois over Missouri St. 49-30

MACOMB, Ill. — Sean McGuire threw three touchdown passes and Western Illinois came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Missouri State 49-30 on Saturday in a game that was weather-delayed for nearly two hours late in the fourth quarter.

McGuire had 249 yards passing. Steve McShane ran for 143 yards and a score, and Max Norris had 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

After trailing 21-13 at halftime, McGuire brought Western Illinois back beginning with a 43-yard scoring pass to Isaiah LeSure to tie it 21-all. Jaelon Acklin took it 61 yards for another touchdown following a Missouri State field goal to put the Leathernecks (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) on top 28-24 with 5:02 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth, McGuire threw a 26-yard scoring strike to Acklin and following the weather delay, McShane bolted 39 yards for another touchdown and a 42-30 lead with 4:06 left.