Saturday's best

—Gresch Jensen, Montana, threw for a career-best 423 yards and three TDs in a 41-17 win against North Dakota.

—Sam Straub, Southern Illinois, threw for 368 yards and four TDs to help the Salukis surprise FCS nationally-ranked Illinois State 42-7.

SYRACUSE STUNNER

Syracuse coach Dino Babers paused at midfield in the Carrier Dome after the most important victory of his coaching career. He had no choice because he was surrounded by ecstatic fans stunned by the Orange's upset of No. 2 Clemson.

A Syracuse stunner and a signature win.

The Tigers were outplayed in a chippy game that featured 23 penalties for 219 yards that were evenly divided. Led by quarterback Eric Dungey's three touchdown passes and back-breaking runs, Syracuse ran 26 more plays than Clemson and outgained the Tigers 440-317.

The Tigers won the national championship last year despite a loss during the season to Pittsburgh. The road ahead this time likely will be more difficult.

Quarterback Kelly Bryant, already nursing an injured ankle, was knocked out of the game just before halftime with a concussion after a big hit by Syracuse defensive tackle Chris Slayton. Bryant lay on the turf for a couple of minutes before being helped to the locker room and watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

MIAMI MIRACLE, PART 2

Darrell Langham was going down, and so was No. 11 Miami.

Until they weren't.

A Miami Miracle happened again — and the Hurricanes are still perfect this season. Langham's 28-yard catch on a tipped ball that just happened to fall into his arms as he fell down on a fourth-or-else play helped set up Michael Badgley's 24-yard field goal with 4 seconds left, and Miami somehow beat Georgia Tech 25-24.

A week ago at Florida State, Langham had the winning touchdown catch with 6 seconds left as Miami (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied to beat their archrival. This time, his catch with 35 seconds left, again down the right sideline just like the one in Tallahassee, was no less dramatic — hauling in a throw from Malik Rosier that kept the Hurricanes' chances alive.

NUMBERS

670_Total yards by Georgia State in its 47-37 win over Louisiana Monroe to break the school record.

747_Total yards by No. 14 Oklahoma State in its 59-16 win over Baylor, breaking the school record.

4,639_Career yards rushing by Northwestern's Justin Jackson , moving him past Damien Anderson (4,485) for most in school history.

By The Associated Press