Werek leads Senators past Bears 5-2

HERSHEY, Pa. — Ethan Werek scored twice and added an assist as the Belleville Senators topped the Hershey Bears 5-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Gabriel Gagne, Jack Rodewald and Chris DiDomenico, into an empty net, had three unanswered goals for Belleville (1-3-0), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Danny Taylor made 17 saves for the win.

Chandler Stephenson and Chris Bourque supplied the offence for Hershey (0-2-0), while Parker Milner stopped 30-of-34 shots.

The Senators went 1 for 7 on the power play and the Bears were 1 for 6 with the man advantage.