No. 4 Georgia finds running game, beats Missouri 53-28

ATHENS, Ga. — Sony Michel ran for two touchdowns as No. 4 Georgia found its running game after a slow start and took control with 26 unanswered points to beat Missouri 53-28 on Saturday night.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) recovered from an early scare by gaining 696 total yards, including 370 on the ground. Missouri (1-5, 0-4) suffered its fifth straight loss as it faded following a 21-all tie in the second quarter.

Georgia's Mecole Hardman scored on a 35-yard run in the first quarter and a 59-yard catch from Jake Fromm in the fourth quarter.

Missouri showed the big-play potential in its passing game on Emanuel Hall's two 63-yard touchdown catches in the first half. Drew Lock also threw a 4-yard scoring pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.