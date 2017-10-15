USC rallies, then holds on to beat Utah 28-27

The Trojans amassed 262 yards of offence at the half but could manage only score. There were scattered boos in the Coliseum as they exited the field at halftime.

Utah opened the scoring immediately after USC linebacker Cameron Smith jumped near the line to intercept Williams. Smith has four career interceptions, and in a statistical oddity, all four have come against Utah.

But USC immediately gave the ball back when linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga hit Darnold, forcing a fumble that safety Marquise Blair scooped up and tip-toed down the sideline before sprinting into the end zone for an 18-yard return.

USC answered quickly, Darnold finding Petite completely open over the middle for a 52-yard scoring strike.

The rest of the opening half belonged to Utah. The Utes took the lead with a trick play, receiver Demari Simpkins taking an end around handoff and stopping to throw the other way back to Williams for 5-yard TD.

Williams returned the favour later in the second quarter, completing a 33-yard touchdown to Simpkins for the 21-7 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes still can't find a way to win in the Coliseum. Saturday marked their eighth consecutive defeat to USC in Los Angeles.

USC: The Trojans seem to like to do things the hard way. This was the fifth time in seven games they entered the fourth quarter either trailing or tied.

UP NEXT

Utah: Returns home next Saturday to meet Arizona State. After losing 11 consecutive games to the Sun Devils, the Utes have won the last two.

USC: Travels to No. 16 Notre Dame next Saturday for its traditional intersectional game. USC has won 11 of the last 15.

