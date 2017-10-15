Hoffman leads Senators to 6-1 rout of Oilers

EDMONTON — Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist as the Ottawa Senators swept a three-game Western Canadian road trip with a 6-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Derick Brassard, Zack Smith, Chris Wideman and Kyle Turris also scored for the Senators (3-0-2), who have won three straight, including a 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

Adam Larsson responded for the Oilers (1-3-0), who have dropped three in a row.

Hoffman opened scoring for six minutes into the first period as Tom Pyatt took advantage of a giveaway and sent it in front. Hoffman deflected the puck past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Brassard made it 2-0 midway through the first with some nice passing on the power play before he hammered it home.

Ottawa extended its lead early in the second period after Edmonton got sloppy in its own zone, allowing Hoffman a lane to rifle his second of the game past Talbot.

Smith made it a 4-0 lead 1:04 into the third period when a rebound hit his leg as he charged the net and got past Talbot, who was then pulled in favour of backup Laurent Brossoit after allowing four goals on 23 shots.

Wideman's power-play blast from the point padded the Senators' lead just a few minutes later.

They added yet another power-play goal to make it 6-0, as Turris walked through a trio of defenders before beating Brossoit with a wrist shot.

The Oilers ended Ottawa goalie Mike Condon's shutout bid with nine minutes remaining on a goal by Larsson while the teams played four-on-four. Rookie Kailer Yamamoto picked up his first career NHL point in the play.