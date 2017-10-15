Sanders finishes second at world Ironman

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Canada's Lionel Sanders finished second in the world Ironman championship on Saturday.

The Harrow, Ont., native completed the course in eight hours four minutes seven seconds. Patrick Lange of Germany won the event in 8:01:40.

Sanders finished the 3.86-kilometre ocean swim in 53:41 before gaining ground with a solid 180K bike ride of 4:14:19.

The 29-year-old then ran the 42K marathon portion of the event in 2:51:53.