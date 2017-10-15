Big game by Love leads No. 23 Stanford past Oregon 49-7

STANFORD, Calif. — With Stanford getting another late-night start, Bryce Love made sure to impress any Heisman Trophy voters who were watching before the clock struck midnight on the East Coast.

Love needed less than five minutes to reach the 100-yard rushing mark for the ninth consecutive game as he used another big run to fuel No. 23 Stanford's 49-7 victory over Oregon on Saturday.

Love's 67-yard touchdown run just 4:23 in was his second touchdown of the game, and the nation's leading rusher finished with 147 yards on 17 carries to help the Cardinal (5-2, 4-1 Pac-12) win their fourth straight.

"You love to see it every time," centre Jesse Burkett said. "It never gets old. It's so much fun playing in front of that guy."

Love has 1,387 yards through seven games despite carrying just once in the second half this week after getting banged up. Stanford coach David Shaw said there was no reason to put Love back in with the score so lopsided.

"As soon as he went down, with the score the way that it was, I never really considered putting him back in," Shaw said. "He already had played really well. He had already done what he does, which is break long runs."

Keller Chryst threw two of his three touchdown passes to JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and Brandon Simmons returned a blocked punt by Curtis Robinson for another touchdown as Stanford overpowered the Ducks (4-3, 1-3).

Royce Freeman ran for 143 yards for Oregon, but the Ducks had no passing game behind Braxton Burmeister and lost for the third time in four games. Oregon had its lowest-scoring game since getting shut out by UCLA on Nov. 24, 2007.

"We just came out here today and didn't execute like we needed to at the quarterback position," coach Willie Taggart said. "We needed to play a little better than what we did."

Love started his day by racing 34 yards on his first carry and capped the opening drive with a 5-yard score. He then took a pitch on the first play of the next drive and outran the Oregon defence for the long touchdown that gave him a run of at least 50 yards in a ninth straight game.