Titans latest NFL team to choose week on road over jet lag

A 53-foot truck left Nashville on Dec. 5 headed to Arizona filled with 40,000 pounds of equipment including:

—A Juggs machine for firing balls at players at practice.

—Down markers.

—Six water coolers for practices.

—New computers, projectors and TV monitors to be ready and waiting for the Titans rather than pack up all that gear.

—Tape and other gear needed by trainers to treat injuries between games.

—Cleats.

—Uniforms.

—And, yes, weights. Strength coach Steve Watterson has an area set aside for workouts because the Titans must lift between games.

At the hotel in Arizona, the Titans are using about 80,000 square feet of meeting space, not counting rooms for sleeping:

—Offices for everyone from general manager Jon Robinson and Mularkey and position coaches to the media relations department preparing for their next game in San Francisco.

—A ballroom now is a locker room.

—Meeting rooms turned into a cafeteria.

—A training room.

—And yes, a workout space for all those weights.

The Titans will only have to travel to Arizona State for practices, though Tuesday remains the players' off day. Safety Johnathan Cyprien, who spent a week in London with the Jaguars, knew what to expect.

"Oh yeah, we're stuck together," Cyprien said. "We'll be stuck together kind of like college. You know, where you go to practice, you go to class and you sleep in the same room with the same guys all day. You have no choice but to get closer when you're put in those situations."

Lastly, lots and lots of bags for essentially three separate trips in the span of 10 days. Usually, a road trip features 125 to 130 people, but this extended stay has 171 with the practice squad and other employees needed for a game week. Players alone will have at least three bags apiece.

On Sunday night, the Titans will board their third different airplane, which must be big enough to carry home all that gear.

Only time, and the three remaining games, will determine how helpful the travel plans were for Tennessee. Of course, both the Patriots and Eagles won after spending a week away, and Philadelphia went home as NFC East champs . The Titans (8-5) are hoping for a similar benefit trying to end an eight-season playoff drought coming off a 12-7 loss to Arizona.

"It's an opportunity for us to get away together as a team," Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "I think that's going to benefit us and bring this team closer. I do think it will help us down the stretch."

AP Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell and AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham and Tim Booth contributed to this report.

By Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press