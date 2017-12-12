Winless Titans moving in the right direction: Langis

The end result of Saturday night’s affair didn’t come with a tick in the win column for the K-W Titans, but it is forward progress, according to head coach and general manager Serge Langis.

“That game there, the way we played, the way we executed scouting reports; we put everything on the defensive side of the ball and did very, very well in that game,” said Langis after the 90-87 loss to the Niagara River Lions at the Meridian Centre in Niagara on Saturday night. The loss brings the Titans’ record to 0-3.

“We were strong in terms of shot attempts,” he added.

The Achilles heel for the Titans in the matchup against the River Lions, however, was their inability to drain shots. Shooting under 40 per cent in the first half led to a deficit they could not make up.

The Titans also had their first look at Ahmad Starks, a point guard who was picked up last week. In a co-ordinated roster move, the Titans released power forward Kevin Hill.

“We needed help at the point guard situation and we needed another shooter, and Starks does both,” said Langis. “It was nothing that Kevin did or did not do; it was just that we were heavy in that position.”

Starks finished the game with six points in limited time off the bench.

Moving forward, the Titans schedule finally ramps up. After only three games in the first three weeks of the season, the Titans will now play five games before the end of the calendar year.

By comparison, the Niagara River Lions have played eight games so far this season.

In January, the Titans play 10 games, five of which will be at home at The Aud.