James Madison leads with 3 on AP FCS All-America team

Defending national champion and top-ranked James Madison placed three players on The Associated Press FCS All-America first team, more than any other school.

The team, chosen by a panel of 10 media members who cover the second tier of Division I football, was released Tuesday.

James Madison was represented by offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah and defensive back Jordan Brown. The Dukes play South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals on Saturday.

South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler and UC Davis receiver Keelan Doss, two of the three finalists for the Walter Payton Award that goes to the best offensive player in FCS, were also selected as All-Americans. The other finalist, Sam Houston quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, was selected to the second team. Briscoe won the Payton last year.