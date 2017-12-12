Kick return star Devin Hester retires from NFL

He mentioned the "confidence and swagger" he developed in college and learning to "act like you're the best player on the field, then back it up." He thanked the fans in Chicago as well as former Bears coach Lovie Smith while recalling the ovations he got at Soldier Field. He closed with a reference to the Hall of Fame: "Hopefully next time I see y'all it'll be in Canton."

Hester's spectacular rookie year including running back two kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns. He also returned a missed field goal 108 yards against the New York Giants. Hester's crowning moment came in the Super Bowl in Miami. Hester caught Adam Vinatieri's kickoff, turned right toward the middle, burst through a wave of defenders and sprinted toward history, becoming only the eighth player to score a touchdown that way in the NFL's biggest game.

Hester had two more kickoff returns and four more punt returns for TDs in 2007. The Bears started to use him as a wide receiver that season and gave him a four-year contract extension in the off-season.

Hester never seemed comfortable with a bigger role on offence, too often lining up at the wrong spot and running the wrong route. His production on special teams slipped, too. Hester went two seasons without returning a punt return for a TD and three seasons without running back a kickoff to the end zone. He had difficulties fielding the ball and at times backtracked on returns. But he did experience a sort of resurgence in his final few seasons with the Bears.

"I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to coach you. @D_Hest23 the best to ever do it! #GOAT #HallofFamer," tweeted Smith, now the coach at Illinois.

Several former teammates also expressed their support. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt recalled rooting for Miami when he was in high school and meeting Hester in the Atlanta airport.

"When I was in HS, I was a huge Canes fan and I saw Devin Hester in the ATL airport one time," Watt tweeted. "1st time ever asking someone famous for a photo. He was cool, took the photo and it was awesome. Congrats on a great career @D_Hest23 and thanks for the memories!"

