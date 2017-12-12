Injured Wisconsin LB Jack Cichy to enter NFL draft

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy has decided to enter the NFL draft, foregoing a chance to ask the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility because of a right knee injury.

Cichy announced his decision in a story posted Tuesday on The Players Tribune website. He was announced as one of the team's departing seniors before the sixth-ranked Badgers' regular-season home finale on Nov. 18 against Michigan.

Arguably Wisconsin's best player, Cichy was on preseason watch lists for post-season awards when he got hurt during a special teams drill in training camp. He was set to anchor a deep linebacker corps on one of the country's top defences.

Wisconsin (12-1) persevered and led the country in total defence (253.2 yards), allowing just 13.2 points per game. The Badgers will face Miami in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.