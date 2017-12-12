Wyoming QB Allen aiming to play in bowl game if healthy

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen says his injured throwing shoulder is better than 90 per cent recovered, but it's still too early to say whether he will be able to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22.

Allen has been mentioned among the top quarterback prospects in next year's NFL draft.

He sprained his right shoulder on Nov. 11 against Air Force and missed Wyoming's final two regular-season games.

"We're still getting better day by day," Allen said Monday.

Allen said he has been practicing with the No. 1 offence.

"It's still not where I think it needs to be or where I'd want it to be, but things are progressively getting better, and I can feel it getting better day by day," he said. "Throwing is becoming a lot easier."

The main issue he's dealing with now is pain, he said.

"I definitely believe I can make all the throws," Allen said. "There's just some that I still can't put as much velocity as I want into the ball. It's a little painful coming through on the follow-through. The injury itself is gone. It's just trying to get the pain management down to a level I can tolerate."

Allen said the coaches don't want him playing in the bowl game against Central Michigan unless he's completely recovered.

Allen has said that if he's healthy enough he wants to play in the bowl and not sit it out in order to protect himself from further injury before the NFL draft.