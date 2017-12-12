Wolves win a chance to 'Storm the Centre'

Having already notched two tournament victories and currently tied for second in the Alliance Hockey standings at 9-3-0, the season already had the makings of a pretty memorable one for the Waterloo Wolves Bantam White squad.

But, for a team made up of 13 and 14-year-old boys, it will be their experience at the Air Canada Centre (ACC) in Toronto last Thursday that will forever remain a highlight of their playing days.

Chosen as one of two winning entries in the Storm the Centre contest organized by Under Armour, the Wolves got the opportunity that 129 other Ontario teams were hoping for: to train and practice like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Initially hearing about the opportunity from her brother living in the GTA, Lisa Yip — whose son Andrew plays on the Wolves — “thought it was a good opportunity to showcase the kids and what they do day-to-day.”

Having always captured photos and videos of her son and his teammates as mementos, she thought that, if nothing else, it would be a great team-building experience and a chance “to have their story on an NHL website.”

“I was the main person who initiated it, but anybody on the team could add stuff to the site,” Yip said, adding that “as it went along, the kids got more excited about it” — and more creative, using Go-Pro cameras on sticks and helmets, and even conducting video interviews with each other.

“It was a great opportunity for the kids to get to know each other,” she said.

Having been named winners along with a AA girls team from Clarington, the Wolves were welcomed to an ACC dressing room with stalls filled with gear and personalized nameplates.

“It was a pretty unique experience for the players and the coaches,” said head coach Brad Heard.

“They were ecstatic … The day I told my goalies that Curtis Joseph was going to be there, their eyes popped out of their heads. It was like they were going to see Santa Claus,” said Heard, who coaches his sons Ethan and Ryan.