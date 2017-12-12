Road leads Sonny Dykes home to Texas and SMU

DALLAS — Sonny Dykes didn't even have to finish the story of his favourite SMU memory to stir some in the crowd who showed up to greet the Mustangs' new coach.

All he had to say was 1982, Lubbock and Texas Tech — and never mind that the thrilling SMU win on a last-second kickoff return was at the expense of the school that would later become the longtime coaching home of Dykes' late dad, Spike Dykes, and his alma mater.

How all of that came about explains better than anything why Dykes considers it a homecoming to replace Chad Morris on the Hilltop, even though he had already been back in his home state — and the Dallas-Fort Worth area — for a year.

"I always loved this place," Dykes said after his introductory celebration Tuesday. "I always thought this was a program that had a tremendous amount of potential. The road of a college football coach, you just end up in some places you never think you're going to end up in."

The 48-year-old Dykes is back as a head coach a year after he was fired at Cal, having spent the past season as an offensive consultant under Gary Patterson at TCU.

He will coach SMU (7-5) in the Frisco Bowl near Dallas next week against Louisiana Tech, which he turned around before taking the Cal job and doing the same thing. Morris left after three seasons for Arkansas.

Dykes was 13 when his dad, then a high school coach, asked his son what he wanted for his birthday. Enamoured by the Pony Express of Eric Dickerson and Craig James, Dykes' answer was tickets to an SMU game, so the two small-town West Texas natives made the trip to Lubbock.

Texas Tech had just pulled even on a field goal with 17 seconds left when Bobby Leach took a long lateral on the kickoff and ran untouched 91 yards up the sideline for a 34-27 win during SMU's 11-0-1 season.

"There's a picture somewhere of the pile of SMU players in that end zone celebrating," said Dykes, whose first coaching job was at a Dallas-area high school. "I can promise you there's a 13-year-old kid in the background celebrating with them somewhere."

Two years later, Spike Dykes joined the Texas Tech staff as an assistant, and two years after that became the head coach, staying for 13 full seasons. The younger Dykes graduated from Texas Tech in 1993 and played baseball for a couple of seasons.