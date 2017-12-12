Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters back after 1-game suspension

Terrance Mitchell and Steven Nelson had their best games of the season on the opposite side.

Reid said the improvement had more to do with scheme than personnel, though. He pointed to subtle tweaks along the defensive line that allowed Kansas City to get more pass rush, and a few changes in the back end that improved overall coverage, as the biggest reason for the abrupt turnaround.

"It sure looked good," Reid said. "It worked well."

Yet not well enough for Reid to think about sitting Peters against the Chargers, or even move him off his normal outside position to the slot.

Reid made it clear a one-game suspension he levied after Peters chucked an officials' flag into the stands during a game against the Jets and got into a verbal spat with an assistant coach on the bus to the airport was punishment enough.

"He's back. The suspension is over and now he's back in and ready to roll," Reid said. "That's the way I'm going to handle it and that's the way he'll handle it. For whatever wrong took place, he paid the price and now he's back and I expect nothing but the best from him."

Smith expects the same thing.

"You know, Marcus is a heck of a competitor. He's in it," the quarterback said, "and sometimes that gets the best of him. But no question, listen, he served his time, took his punishment. He's back and he is ready to roll. We have a big challenge and we need him back."

NOTES: Chiefs S Steven Terrell was placed on injured reserve after having surgery on a dislocated finger. He had his best game against the Raiders, breaking up a pass and getting an interception. He was replaced S Leon McQuay, their sixth-round pick, who was promoted from the practice squad. ... C Mitch Morse was the only player not to practice Tuesday. Reid said he was "day to day" with a foot injury, though he was still in a walking boot in the locker room.

