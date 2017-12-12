Demaryius Thomas can still be a wrecking ball for Broncos

That's what Bowles did last week.

"He's a big receiver. He's All-Pro for a reason," Bowles said. "Obviously, we put our best guy against their best guy and he made more plays than (cornerback Morris Claiborne) did."

Thomas was targeted 10 times against the Jets.

"I think I've been playing like that all season," Thomas said. "I just got more opportunities and took advantage of them."

Giving Thomas more chances was part of Joseph's plan after he challenged his team leaders to step up their play and bring an end to the team's longest losing streak since 1967.

"We just felt like the last couple of weeks we haven't challenged people with the ball enough," quarterback Trevor Siemian said. "Even last week against Miami, it kind of felt like we weren't challenging people down the field and with the guys we have, we have to be able to do that. Everything kind of goes along with that. With these guys we knew there were going to be a lot of contested catches, tough catches and tough throws. But we had to get some big ones and he (Thomas) stepped up big time."

Thomas surpassed Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe to move into second place in two categories: most TD catches (56) and most receiving yards (8,475) in team history.

"Man, it means the world," said Thomas, who trails only Rod Smith, with 68 TDs and 11,389 yards. "It just shows the hard work I've put in paying off."

The Broncos would like to get their other high-priced receiver going, too.

Emmanuel Sanders hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2.

