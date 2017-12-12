Dortmund finally wins again in Stoeger's first game as coach

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have scored toward the end of the half after a simple ball over the top, but the Gabon striker fired wide when he had only the goalkeeper to beat.

Ten defenders made it hard for Dortmund to break through in the second half, but a foul on Christian Pulisic provided the opportunity. Omer Toprak deflected Kagawa's free kick onto the post and Sokratis hammered in the rebound.

Dortmund wasted numerous good chances as Mainz tired, but Aubameyang finally set up Kagawa to seal it.

"Part of this victory belongs to Peter Bosz. I wish him all the best," Stoeger said.

BAYERN'S CHANCE

Leipzig dropped points for the fourth consecutive game in a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg, giving Bayern Munich the chance to go even further ahead.

Bayern is already seven points clear and it hosts bottom side Cologne on Wednesday.

Paul Verhaegh's first-half penalty was enough for Wolfsburg to remain unbeaten in seven games at home under Martin Schnidt as coach, but the side enjoyed better chances toward the end of the game and Leipzig was grateful for the draw.

Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off in injury time for his second yellow card.

FREIBURG FLYING

Freiburg, which came from three goals down to beat Cologne 4-3 away on Sunday, upset Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 thanks to Nils Petersen's first-half penalty. He scored two late penalties in the win over Cologne.

'Gladbach could have gone third with a victory.

The win over 'Gladbach took Freiburg out of the relegation zone, where Hamburger SV dropped after losing at home to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1.

