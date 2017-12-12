Pats defence again looking vulnerable with Steelers up next

Even though the Patriots knew going into the Miami game that the stakes would be high the following week, safety Devin McCourty scoffed at the idea of their shortcomings being the result of looking ahead to Pittsburgh.

"You've got a championship on the line. That's not a trap game. We didn't execute as well as we needed to against another team that's fighting for their playoff berth, too," he said.

"It's just that point in the season where if you don't play at your highest level you'll lose. Everyone's out here playing for something."

McCourty was one of the few bright spots against Miami, earning his third career sack, and first since 2015.

Patriots defensive co-ordinator Matt Patricia has excelled this season at getting the best out of a young group that has been forced to integrate several new contributors.

Defensive end Eric Lee has earned his first career starts in back-to-back weeks. Linebacker Jonathan Freeny also played in his first game for the Patriots this season on Sunday after re-signing with the team earlier in the week.

Patricia said the challenges this week will be amplified in the hostile confines of Heinz Field.

"It's everything you want a football environment to be when you're a visitor in that stadium," Patricia said.

Belichick acknowledged there is a balance in correcting their mistakes from the Miami loss and turning the page to a Pittsburgh offence that has a vastly different scheme.

"We have to spend a little bit of time on the things that we need to make sure that we correct and address, or we'll see them again and they'll be a problem again," Belichick said.

