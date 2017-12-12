Steelers on top in the latest AP Pro32 poll

"Tom Brady was a little off Monday night against Miami, but don't count him out Sunday against Pittsburgh," said John Clayton of ESPN 710 Seattle.

The Minnesota Vikings also fell two spots to No. 4 after losing Sunday to the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings will attempt to clinch the NFC North when they host the reeling Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints remained at Nos. 5 and 6 despite close losses.

And the Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars each moved up a spot, to Nos. 7 and 8, after close wins.

"With a relentless pass rush and Blake Bortles gaining confidence, the Jags have the look of a playoff upstart capable of doing some serious damage," said Ira Kaufman of SB Nation Radio.

The Panthers (9-4) beat the Vikings 31-24 and are tied with the Saints for first place in the NFC South.

The Atlanta Falcons (8-5) moved up two spots to No. 9 after beating the Saints last Thursday night.

And the Seattle Seahawks dropped three places to No. 10 after losing to the Jaguars. The Seahawks host the Rams in a key NFC West matchup on Sunday.

"Have a chance to sweep (the) Rams," Fox Sports' John Czarnecki said of Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

By Simmi Buttar, The Associated Press