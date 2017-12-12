Canada's Van Landeghem retires from swimming

OTTAWA — Chantal Van Landeghem has retired from competitive swimming after helping Canada win a relay bronze in the Rio Olympics and Pan American gold in Toronto.

Her Canadian teammate Dominique Bouchard also announced her retirement Tuesday after winning a Pan Am silver in backstroke.

Both women were members of the squad named The Canadian Press team of the year in 2016.

Van Landeghem swam the second leg of the 4x100 freestyle relay for Canada in Rio where she, Sandrine Mainville, Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak captured the country's first medal of those Summer Games.