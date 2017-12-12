Impact trade Ciman to Los Angeles FC

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact shook up their backline Tuesday, trading star defender Laurent Ciman to expansion Los Angeles FC for Canadian wingback Raheem Edwards and Finnish defender Jukka Raitala.

In acquiring the Belgian international, LAFC added an experienced centre back to anchor its defence.

"Laurent is a top defender who provides leadership and great distribution," LAFC head coach Bob Bradley said in a statement. "His experience in the league and with the Belgian national team will be invaluable as we build our club."

LAFC had taken Raitala and Edwards in the expansion draft held earlier in the day, Raitala from Columbus with the fourth pick and Edwards from Toronto FC with the fifth.

It was a dizzying day for Edwards, who went from Toronto to Los Angeles to Montreal where he now finds himself a member of Toronto's biggest rival.

Montreal shed salary in the deal, with the 32-year-old Ciman making US$661,666 this season. The 22-year-old Edwards earned $53,000 and the 29-year-old Raitala $161,670.

"The salary cap plays a part in every move that you make within this league," Impact technical director Adam Braz told a media conference call. "I also think when you look at age, that's factor as well.

"Raheem Edwards is really young and has a bright future, a lot of upside and potential. (New coach) Remi (Garde) has done really well in his past with young players, helping them come through. And Raitala is an experienced left back that came into the league with Columbus and showed that he can do well in a new environment and helped Columbus have a good season."

Braz said Raitala would help fill the void left by Ambroise Oyongo's "probable departure."

Ciman was MLS defender of the year in 2015. That year, his first in Major League Soccer, the Belgian international was also named to the MLS Best XI and MLS all-star game and was chosen Impact Defensive Player of the Year.