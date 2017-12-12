Mariners RHP Iwakuma making progress after shoulder surgery

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma could be back as soon as May after surgery on his right shoulder.

The 36-year-old Iwakuma made only six starts last season, going 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA. The problems with his pitching shoulder sent him to the disabled list in May and caused setbacks during his recovery.

He had an operation in late September.

"I've got my fingers crossed," Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday at baseball's winter meetings. "He's a huge asset and we'll hope for the best."