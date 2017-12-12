No. 25 Cincinnati sends Mississippi State to 1st loss 65-50

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs can't get that breakthrough win against a ranked team. They have dropped 18 in a row against teams in the Top 25. Their last such win was 67-57 over Arizona on Nov. 18, 2011.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats' offence was stymied during the losses to Xavier and Florida. Cincinnati shot 41 per cent from the field against Mississippi State but scored 22 points off 14 Bulldogs turnovers.

"This was a defensive victory, no question about it," coach Mick Cronin said. "We're still searching on offence a little bit at times."

DRY SPELLS

Mississippi State went nearly 7 minutes without a field goal in the first half, managing only one free throw, as Cincinnati took control. The Bulldogs' 14 straight misses in the second half helped Cincinnati pull ahead by 19 points. The Bulldogs shot 45 per cent or better in their eight wins, including four games at 50 per cent or better.

FIRST TRIP

It was the first road game for Mississippi State, which was picked to finish 12th in the SEC preseason poll. Howland figured it will help get the Bulldogs ready for conference play.

"Cincinnati is like an upper-echelon SEC team, so it's very similar," Howland said.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

Cronin on the back-to-back losses: "I was just concerned about the guys' confidence level. It's hard to shield them from the social media and the outside world. Young people live in that world, and I'm sure the sky was falling in that world because we lost a few games."

UP NEXT

Mississippi State plays at UT Martin on Saturday.

Cincinnati plays UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, a rematch against the team that knocked the Bearcats out of the NCAA Tournament 79-67 in the second round last season.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press