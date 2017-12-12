Maryland rolls past Catholic with 2nd half surge, 76-59

Jay Howard, a NCAA Division III All-American candidate, led the Cardinals (9-4) with 20 points and Riley Hayes finished with 14.

The Cardinals did not have travel far for this matchup, driving about 3.5 miles from their Washington campus to Xfinity Center. Howard scored eight points and Catholic managed to take a 17-13 with just over 12:33 left in the first half.

"I think I should have asked one of the assistants to pinch me after the second media timeout," Catholic coach Steve Howes said. "I thought I was dreaming a little. It was really cool to see their belief and effort pay off. If we can play that way for the rest of our schedule, we're going to be really good."

The Terrapins took their first lead, 18-17, when Nickens hit a jumper with 9:42 remaining. Catholic, though, would not go away easily. The Cardinals' Jimmy Golaszewski (11 points) tied the game 27-27 with 4:39 left.

Howard made a layup in the final seconds and Catholic trailed just 37-31 at the half.

Maryland improved to 13-10 all-time in this series, which began during its first varsity season in 1910-11. Maryland won the last matchup against the Cardinals, 113-79, on Dec. 10, 1978.

THE BIG PICTURE

Catholic: The Cardinals hung tough with Maryland for more than a half. The performance should provide some confidence when they return to their Landmark Conference schedule. Catholic has made the NCAA Division III NCAA Tournament in three of the past five seasons.

Maryland: The Terrapins entered the game shooting 50 per cent from the floor this season, which ranked first in the Big Ten. That trend continued as Maryland went 26 of 51 (51 per cent) against the Cardinals. Turgeon was able to get a look at several players who are competing for minutes.

UP NEXT

Catholic: The Cardinals return home Saturday for a non-conference against Gallaudet.

Maryland: The Terrapins have nine days off until they host Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 21

By Todd Karpovich, The Associated Press