Lyles, Lamar lead UMBC past winless Coppin State 81-74

BALTIMORE — Jairus Lyles buried five 3-pointers and scored 27 and Arkel Lamar added 14 points and 13 rebounds to help Maryland-Baltimore County hold off winless Coppin State 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Joe Sherburne scored 15 on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc for the Retrievers (7-5), while Jourdan Grant scored 10 with seven rebounds.

Karonn Davis tossed in 22 points for the Eagles (0-11), who fell to 0-10 on the road this season. Adam Traore chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, while Tre' Thomas and Lamar Morgan scored 11 and 10, respectively. Coppin State has now lost 13 straight regular-season games dating to last season.

Keandre Fair's 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 25-22 lead midway through the first half. But Lamar scored seven and Sherburne nailed three 3s to spark an 18-0 run and UMBC led 43-29 at the half.