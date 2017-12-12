Wright-Foreman scores 33, Hofstra beats Stony Brook 84-81

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 33 points, including seven in the final 1:38, and Hofstra rallied to beat Stony Brook 84-81 on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight.

Stony Brook pulled away 51-45 early in the second half after Bryan Sekunda's back-to-back 3s. Desure Buie's two free throws amid an 11-0 run put Hofstra up 60-58 and the Pride led 65-58 after Wright-Foreman's 3 with 8:01 to go.

Akwasi Yeboah's three free throws tied it at 77, but Wright-Foreman hit three from the line and a jumper for an 82-77 Hofstra lead with 36 seconds left. Yeboah missed a 3 and Wright-Foreman made two more free throws before Stony Brook's Jaron Cornish closed out the scoring with a layup.

Wright-Foreman hit 10 of 18 from the floor and five 3-pointers in his second straight 30-point game. Buie added a career-high 19 points for the Pride (7-3), which made 21 free throws and outrebounded the Seawolves 40-30.