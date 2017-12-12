OHL Roundup: Knights top Otters in OT

ERIE, Pa. — Evan Bouchard scored 3:28 into overtime to lift the London Knights to a 3-2 win over the Erie Otters in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Cole Tymkin and Liam Foudy also scored for London (16-13-2), which was down 2-0 after the first period.

Kyle Maksimovich and Gera Poddubnyi supplied the offence for the Otters (10-16-6).

Knights goaltender Joseph Raaymakers turned aside 33 shots. Erie's Anand Oberoi made 37 saves.