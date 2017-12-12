Freeman has double-double; Rutgers beats Fordham 75-63

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell is a team-first guy, but he couldn't help but put the spotlight on star guard Corey Sanders for his career milestone on Tuesday night.

The second-year coach had his first player go over 1,000 points at Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights beat Fordham 75-63.

"I'm happy for the win. I really am. I don't really usually talk about individual accolades, but, 1,000 points. I'm really excited," Pikiell said. "That's a huge accomplishment . credit to Corey, 1,000 points is a special thing in this league."

Deshawn Freeman had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had 10 rebounds to lead Rutgers (9-3), which has won three straight. Sanders finished with 12 points and Geo Baker chipped in another 12. Candido Sa didn't miss a shot and scored all 10 of his points in the first half for the Scarlet Knights.

"Candido gave us a great lift," Pikiell said. "He plugged away and he's a good defender too. This was a game that was a little more suited for him because he could chase around some of those smaller players."

Ivan Raut scored 19 points, including 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, to lead Fordham (4-6). Will Tavares had 11 points, and David Pekarek and Perris Hicks each chipped in 10.

After a scoreless first couple of minutes, Fordham scored on Raut's 3-pointer, and could hear the visiting bench cheer in a half-empty RAC. The Rams were able to stay competitive in an ugly first half. It was 7-7 when Rutgers went on a 6-0 run.

A 4-point play by Raut cut the Rutgers' lead to 28-26 with four minutes left in the first half. Sanders' jumper for his 1,00th point and Sa's block ended the half and the Scarlet Knights led 36-28.

"I really wasn't thinking about it. I was just going to let it come to me," Sanders said. "I wasn't going to force anything. I'm just going to mess with the offence if I do that, so I was just playing ball, letting it come and after it happened, just tried to keep the same aggression as always."

Baker's dunk made it a 20-point lead for Rutgers with seven minutes to play. The Rams pulled to 65-56 with 3:44 remaining but didn't get closer.