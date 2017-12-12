Nets beat Wizards 103-98

Dinwiddie also had a career-high 12 assists.

Beal scored 28 points to lead the Wizards despite making only 11 for 33 from the field.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 12 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 11 for a Washington team that dropped to 4-5 without John Wall.

Beal thought the team had shown some type of growth but not constant enough with their floor leader sidelined.

"I think we just show glimpses of it. I think we're too inconsistent," Beal said. "We've shown that we can compete at a high level. We've shown we can defend at a high level and rebound at a high level. But sometimes we take our opponents for granted because of what's in front of the chest. They come out and just outwork us."

Wall was listed as questionable and went through his pregame routine but sat on the bench in his warmups. Wall has been out since Nov. 25 due to a sore left knee, but is expected to return Wednesday night at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nets led 74-60 after Dinwiddie's basket with 4:32 left in the third quarter before Washington went on a 10-3 run to close out the period, taking an 82-79 lead in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter on four straight points from Smith and Beal.

But Brooklyn answered with a 10-0 run immediately, capped by LeVert's 3-pointer that made it 89-82 with 9:05 to go.

Both teams traded baskets the rest of the way before Beal stringed together three consecutive points to increase Washington's lead to 98-97 with 51 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Ended their five-game trip going at 2-3.

Nets: Tallied 26 assists on 34 field goals. . The last Net with more than 12 assists in a game was Shane Larkin back on Feb. 1, 2016. He had 14 against Detroit.

EARN YOUR STRIPES

Atkinson does not have a timetable as to when Brooklyn's recently acquired centre Jahlil Okafor and guard Nik Stauskas would get into a game.

The team used a Sunday workout and a practice on Monday to get to know the duo who was acquired last Thursday in a trade with Philadelphia.

"This isn't CYO, where you show up at 4 o'clock and you meet your teammates and you just throw them out there," Atkinson said. "We have a ton of plays, a defensive system. We want to put both those guys in a position to succeed, a position to help the team. I can't give you an exact date."

UP NEXT

Wizards: Return home Wednesday to face Memphis, the opener of a four-game home stand.

Nets: Host the New York Knicks on Thursday for the first time in Brooklyn this season. The Nets lost their first meeting with the Knicks, 107-86, on Oct. 27.

By By Adry Torres, The Associated Press