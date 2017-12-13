Porzingis, Beasley lead Knicks past Lakers

LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Rudy Gay scored 21 for the Spurs, who shot 29 per cent while getting outscored 28-20 in the fourth quarter.

Leonard, who had 13 points, went to the locker room late in the third quarter, with no immediate word on whether he had hit the unspecified minutes restriction coach Gregg Popovich said would be in place. He played 16 minutes.

CAVALIERS 123, HAWKS 114

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James had 25 points and tied a career high with 17 assists, and Cleveland defeated Atlanta.

James was 11 of 13 from the field, had seven rebounds and was given a standing ovation when he was removed from the game with 2:34 remaining.

Cleveland won for the 15th time in 16 games. The Cavaliers hit a season-high 20 3-pointers, including nine in the first quarter. Cleveland had a season-high 35 assists.

Kyle Korver had 19 points, including six 3-pointers. Kevin Love, returning after missing a game with a hip injury, scored 17 points, all in the first half. Love had 11 points in the first quarter after sitting out Saturday's game against Philadelphia. He had 12 rebounds.

Atlanta fell to 6-21, the worst record in the league. Taurean Prince scored 24 points while Kent Bazemore had 20.

76ERS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 112, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid returned to the lineup to score 28 points, and Philadelphia topped Minnesota in overtime.

Embiid, back in action after missing two games with back tightness, hit two free throws with 14.8 seconds remaining to force overtime. He then scored seven points in the extra session, including a 3-pointer that gave Philadelphia a seven-point lead in the final two minutes.

J.J. Redick scored 24 points and was 11-of-11 from the free throw line for the Sixers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with a season-high 38 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation.

Embiid got the better of Karl-Anthony Towns as the talented 7-footers battled down low all night. Towns had 17 points and 15 rebounds, his 22nd double-double of the season.

NETS 103, WIZARDS 98

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert each scored 16 points, and Brooklyn overcame blowing a double-digit second-half lead and took advantage of a costly mistake by Washington in the final seconds.

Brooklyn's Allen Crabbe hit a 3-pointer with 43.8 seconds left to put the Nets up 100-98. Bradley Beal missed a potential game-tying pull-up jumper and Spencer Dinwiddie was then fouled, making one of two free throws to increase the lead to 101-98.

A timeout by Washington advanced the ball past halfcourt, but Tomas Satoransky was unable to inbound the ball in time, drawing a 5-second violation. LeVert then made two free throws with 7 seconds left to seal the win.

Playing at home for the first time in over a week after playing a game in Atlanta and two games in Mexico as the home team, the Nets returned to the Barclays Center and had a total of seven players score in double figures.

KINGS 99, SUNS 92

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — George Hill had 18 points and seven rebounds in his return to the starting lineup, and Sacramento rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat Phoenix.

Zach Randolph added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Buddy Hield scored 14 points and Willie Cauley-Stein had 13 points and six rebounds to help the Kings win for the second time in five games.

Sacramento trailed 85-80 with 6 minutes remaining then scored 13 consecutive points to take control. Randolph led the surge with eight points and an assist. The Kings' big man made a three-point play after getting fouled by Tyson Chandler to secure the win.

The late scoring flurry was a change from the rest of the game when both teams struggled to score with much consistency.

Phoenix built an early 10-point lead in the first half but went scoreless for more than 5 minutes in the fourth quarter and lost its fourth straight.

The Suns, who have dropped nine of 11, fell to 0-3 since losing leading scorer Devin Booker to a left adductor strain.

NUGGETS 103, PISTONS 84

DETROIT (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 28 points, and Denver handed Detroit its seventh straight loss.

Trey Lyles added 20 points for Denver. Wilson Chandler scored 18 points, and Mason Plumlee had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Reserves Langston Galloway (18 points) and Boban Marjanovic (14) led the Pistons in scoring. Reggie Jackson was the only Detroit starter to reach double figures with 12 points.

Detroit turned the ball over eight times in the game's first nine minutes, and was down 12 points as a result. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy went to his bench early, and Marjanovic started a rally with his post offence.

The Denver lead was down to 33-30 when Andre Drummond returned to the floor, but Van Gundy went back to Marjanovic after the Nuggets went back up 44-36 late in the half. Drummond finished with just five points in 27 minutes.

By The Associated Press