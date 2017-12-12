McKnight, Mekowulu left Tennessee St past Alabama St 64-45

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Kamar McKnight shot five-for-nine from the floor in his first career start, Christian Mekowulu converted 12 of 16 free throws and each scored 14 points to lead Tennessee State past Alabama State 64-45 Tuesday night.

Armani Chaney whipped up five quick points with a trey, a steal and a fast-break layup as Tennessee State (5-3) broke open a four-point game in the second half. Ken'Darrius Hamilton added 10 points for Tennessee State, Mekowulu also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Neither team shot well, Tennessee State making 14 of 38 field goals (37 per cent) but made up for it with 31 points at the free-throw line. Alabama State (0-9) shot just 21 per cent from the floor — making 10 of 47 shots. Seven of the makes were from 3-point range.

Alabama State sent out its fifth different starting five and led for more than 11 minutes until Tennessee State took a 22-19 lead on a McKnight 3-point play. Reginald Gee scored nine points for Alabama State.