Top 25 Capsules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asia Durr, Jazmine Jones and Sam Fuehring each scored 12 points to lead a balanced offence for No. 3 Louisville, which scored the game's first 12 points to jump-start a 95-56 blowout of Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Seeking a tuneup before its upcoming rivalry matchup at Kentucky, the Cardinals (12-0) made 8 of their first 9 shots toward finishing 38 of 70 from the field (54 per cent). They led 57-27 at halftime and by as many as 42 while dominating the boards 52-31 in continuing their second-best start in program history.

Bionca Dunham, Myisha Hines-Allen and Kylee Shook each added 11 points and Dana Evans had 10 as seven Cardinals scored in double figures. Louisville swept its four-game home stand against Tennessee schools by an average margin of 37.5 points.

Taylor Williams had five 3-pointers and 17 points for Tennessee State (1-6).