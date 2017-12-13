Randolph, Hill lead Kings to 99-92 win over slumping Suns

Phoenix built an early 10-point lead in the first half but went scoreless for more than five minutes in the fourth quarter and lost its fourth straight.

The Suns, who have dropped nine of 11, fell to 0-3 since losing leading scorer Devin Booker to a left adductor strain.

"They made shots down the stretch," Phoenix coach Jay Triano said. "We missed a couple of good shots and they made theirs. That's the difference in the game."

TJ Warren scored 18 points for Phoenix. Mike James added 17 points and five assists.

The teams combined for 15 lead changes before Sacramento pulled away behind Randolph.

Warren scored two quick buckets early in the fourth quarter and Dragan Bender made a 3-pointer to put the Suns up 85-80.

Randolph hit back-to-back baskets then fed Hill for a reverse layup. After a 3 by Hield, Randolph made two free throws and then scored down low to put the Kings up 93-85.

Tyler Ulis and James scored to cut the gap to 93-89 before Randolph's three-point play.

OFF TARGET

The Suns missed 15 of their 17 attempts from 3-point range in the second half and finished 7 of 32 from beyond the arc. "We just have to be better at shooting the 3-ball," Triano said. "The game is trending that way and we've got to be able to make more than 2 for 17."

DEFENSIVE STAND

Joerger praised his team's defence after the King held the Suns to 0-for-12 shooting during their scoring drought in the fourth quarter. "We were a little bit more aggressive," Joerger said. "When our defence was set, we were much more effective over the course of the game."

TIP-INS

Suns: James, Troy Daniels, Josh Jackson and Bender made consecutive 3s without a miss as part of a 12-2 run in the second quarter.

Kings: Sacramento committed nine turnovers. ... Hill returned to the starting lineup after sitting out one game for personal reasons. ... Cauley-Stein had missed three games with a lower back strain.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back.

Kings: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press