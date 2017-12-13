Embiid scores 28 in return as 76ers top Timberwolves in OT

"Jimmy was fantastic tonight," Towns said. "I didn't do anything tonight to help him."

Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead in overtime, aided by three free throws from Redick. A dunk by rookie Ben Simmons provided an answer for the Sixers after Minnesota threatened to climb back into it.

The turnover discrepancy was lopsided. Philadelphia committed 24 turnovers while the Timberwolves turned the ball over just 10 times.

Yet despite sloppy play at times, the Sixers didn't end up getting hurt in the end by the turnover margin.

"It is so frustrating, because they play their hearts out and you just keep squirting the ball around the gym," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "We were lucky to get out of it with a win with that many turnovers."

Minnesota shot just 5 for 29 from 3-point range and was 1 for 13 from deep in the first half. Andrew Wiggins went 8 of 24 overall and 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

"Every night, your shot's not going to fall," Wiggins said. "We didn't shoot great from the 3-point line, but that's basketball. You're not going to make all the shots."

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau used just three reserves despite visible fatigue from his starting five. Towns and Butler each topped 40 minutes in regulation.

Though four starters played 39 minutes or more, Minnesota players said that wasn't the reason they lost.

"I think we need to get into better shape if we're tired," Butler said. "Do whatever it takes for this team, this organization, to win. If you're tired, run some extra laps after practice."

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons, who entered averaging 18 points per game, didn't score until 1:17 remained in the fourth quarter when he had a dunk. He finished with seven points. ... The Sixers set a season worst for turnovers. Their previous high was 22 on Nov. 7 against Utah.

Timberwolves: F Nemanja Bjelica missed his 10th straight game with a foot injury. ... Minnesota fell to 5-10 when committing fewer than 15 turnovers in a game. The Timberwolves are 11-2 when turning the ball over 15 or more times.

CLUTCH AT THE LINE

Philadelphia got to the free throw line 13 times in overtime and made 11 of those shots. The Sixers shot 84.4 per cent (27 for 32) from the line overall. Minnesota, meanwhile, was 19 of 27 (70.4 per cent) from the stripe.

"Putting them at the line hurt us," Thibodeau said.

In addition to Redick's perfect performance, Embiid was 11 for 12 at the foul line. Philadelphia entered shooting 74.4 per cent on free throws.

UP NEXT

76ers: At the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Timberwolves: Home against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

By Tyler Mason, The Associated Press