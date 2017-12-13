Ward wins 300th, Hurricanes top Golden Knights in shootout

Vegas is in second place in the Pacific Division with 40 points, three behind the Los Angeles Kings

"We got a big point that we probably didn't deserve, but we found a way," Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. "I'm a firm believer of when you work hard, you compete hard, you're going to get your breaks. We were flat. We didn't come out with the same emotion like we usually do. It was one of those games where we didn't play our best hockey."

Carolina opened the scoring when Vegas defenceman Brayden McNabb attempted to clear from behind the net. The puck bounced off the shaft of Kruger's stick, then his knee and the bottom of Fleury's skate. It was Kruger's first goal of the season.

"We haven't had many of those," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "It was obviously a bizarre-type play and an unfortunate bounce for them, but a good bounce for us. We were due to get a bounce and we got one here tonight."

The Golden Knights tied it a minute into the second period when Engelland's wrist shot from the right point beat Ward to the upper left corner.

The Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead when van Riemsdyk's wrist shot made its way through traffic and past Fleury. It was van Riemsdyk's first goal of the season.

Golden Knights defenceman Colin Miller sent a beautiful stretch pass through Carolina's defence to Smith, who beat Ward to tie it 2-all at 12:48 of the second.

NOTES: It was the fifth stop on Carolina's six-game road swing, the team's longest of the season. The 11-day trip will end up spanning 7,500 miles. ... Carolina has outshot its opponent in 24 of 30 games. ... Vegas came in ranked third in the NHL in goals per game with 3.48 and sixth in total goals with 101.

