Canseco tweets could jeopardize his job on A's telecasts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A series of tweets by Jose Canseco about sexual misconduct and politicians could put in jeopardy his job as a studio analyst on Oakland Athletics telecasts.

The former A's slugger posted several times Tuesday on Twitter. Among them: "What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained."

The 53-year-old Canseco joined NBC Sports California last season for pregame and postgame shows on Oakland games. The cable network had not yet announced its broadcast crew for next season, and rejected Canseco's remarks.

"Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California. His agreement with us ended after the 2017 baseball season," the network said in a statement. "We certainly don't agree with his comments, which do not reflect the values of our network or our team partner."