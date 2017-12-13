The Kids Are All Right: Penguins lead goalie youth movement

Pittsburgh brought in Antti Niemi to play behind Murray after trading Marc-Andre Fleury to expansion Vegas in June. When Niemi stumbled through a handful of forgettable starts and was released in October, Rutherford didn't scour the waiver wire or the trade block. He called the team's American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and told Jarry and 26-year-old Casey DeSmith to pack their bags.

"It's one of the things that they have a timeline and they know when you're ready and if they think you're ready, they'll bring you up to play," said Jarry, who is 9-5-2 with a respectable 2.49 goals-against average this season. "I think that's one of the great things about Pittsburgh over the years, they saw when Matt was ready and what he could do and I think that was one of the stepping points in helping them win those Stanley Cups."

All Murray did as a 21-year-old in the spring of 2016 was unseat the popular, occasionally erratic Fleury, taking over midway during Pittsburgh's playoff run and leading the franchise to its fourth Cup. By last spring Murray was the entrenched starter, though Fleury filled in admirably during the first two rounds of the post-season while Murray recovered from an injury.

Yet it was Murray, and not Fleury, who was on the ice as the Penguins surged past Nashville in the 2017 Cup Final. It was Murray, not the now 33-year-old Fleury, whom Pittsburgh chose to keep last summer. And it was Jarry the Penguins stuck with when another injury recently shelved Murray for a couple of weeks.

The Penguins say their young goaltenders have considerable mental toughness, a must when playing on a team with so much offensive firepower in superstars Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby that playing responsibly in front of its own net occasionally gets lost in the wash.

"It's not always about technique and having your stick in the perfect position all the time," Buckley said. "Sometimes it's about putting them in a position where they have to compete and battle and stay clear mentally and stay confident and put them under duress, very much like a Navy SEAL undergoes training."

That includes things like breathing techniques they can call on during particularly stressful moments or when they're just sort of standing there while their teammates are dominating at the other end of the rink. The tough part is getting them to do it nightly during a sprawling six-month regular season followed by what they hope is a two-month slog through the playoffs.

"I think the biggest challenge is finding consistency because they're so young, they're still learning because they're so young," said Buckley, who worked with Los Angeles star Jonathan Quick and Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask early in their careers. "There's a lot of ups and downs, even for an older goalie, but for a younger goalie it's more exaggerated."

Pittsburgh's off-season choice will come into stark relief on Thursday when the Penguins visit Fleury and the surprising Golden Knights. Moving on from Fleury was difficult but pragmatic. The kids can play.

"To be honest with you we don't really have a choice," Buckley said. "We've embraced that challenge ... we'll be better in the long run for it."

GAME OF THE WEEK

Let's stick with the Penguins theme here. Six months after teaming up to help Pittsburgh lift the Cup, Murray and Fleury will likely be on opposite ends of the ice Thursday night when the Penguins visit Vegas. Both have dealt with health issues this season. Fleury missed two months while dealing with a concussion while Murray was activated off Injured Reserve on Tuesday after recovering from a lower-body injury.

LEADERS

Goals: Alexander Ovechkin (Washington), Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), 21; Assists: Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay), Jakub Voracek (Philadelphia), Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg), 30; Points: Stamkos, Kucherov 42; Wins: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay), 20; Goals-against average: Aaron Dell (San Jose), 1.72; Save percentage: Dell, .939

By Will Graves, The Associated Press