College coaches' salaries increase despite threat of new tax

Tom McMillen, a former Democratic congressman from Maryland who is now the CEO of the Lead1 Association, which represents Division 1 athletic directors, doesn't expect the new tax to drive down salaries.

"Certainly our schools, if they have to choose between a great football team and getting a coach that's going to deliver that and making cuts elsewhere, they're probably going to make cuts elsewhere," McMillen said.

The hit on universities from getting rid of the season-ticket tax deduction and adding the salary tax will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually, McMillen said, and he believes Olympic sports subsidized by football and basketball revenue likely will be affected the most.

But John Colombo, a University of Illinois law professor who has studied the economics of college sports, said cuts to other programs "would have to be done on the sly" to avoid an outcry from faculty. He said schools most likely would raise ticket prices or hit up their donors, arguing that more money is necessary "to stay competitive."

"The way to deal with football coaches' salaries is to turn college athletics back into an amateur sport played by real students on the side, not a minor league for the pros," Colombo wrote in an email. "Maybe Congress ought to spend some time thinking about how to make that happen instead of adopting indiscriminate policies that make no sense at all."

Coaches will still have plenty of leverage when negotiating their salaries. Larry Hutcher, a New York-based attorney who has represented wealthy clients including Charles Barkley, predicted schools and coaches would structure contracts creatively in an effort to mitigate the tax burden and exploit possible loopholes in the new law.

In the case of contracts that have already been signed, schools will have to scrounge up the money somehow. Keith Mann, the assistant athletic director for communications at Nebraska, said the potential $1 million a year tax on Frost's salary would be drawn from "operating revenues such as ticket sales, sponsorships (and) conference distributions." The money would not come out of donations or university funds, he said.

Nebraska is one of many schools watching nervously as the tax bill takes its final shape in negotiations between the Senate and the House.

"This is happening really quickly," Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. "I'm not sure any of us are well prepared to figure out how to manage."

