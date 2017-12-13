British boxing body to decide on lifting Fury's suspension

LONDON — Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will have to wait until next year to discover whether his suspension from boxing will be lifted.

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Fury in 2016 for drug and medical issues, amid a separate U.K. Anti-Doping investigation.

That UKAD case ended Tuesday when Fury accepted a backdated two-year doping ban for elevated levels of nandrolone in urine samples following a fight in February 2015.

Acknowledging the UKAD decision, the BBBofC said Wednesday: "Tyson Fury's boxing license suspension will be considered by the stewards of the board in January."

Robert Smith, general secretary of the BBBofC, said the priority is making sure Fury is "healthy, mentally fit and physically fit" to resume fighting.

"He obviously has work to do to lose weight and get fighting fit, and that may take some time," Smith said, "but we have to make sure he is mentally and physically OK. We will take our time and do the job properly. We won't be rushed into anything.

"He's been off for a long time and you can't just click your fingers and get back into a competitive boxing ring. We have to satisfied with regard to his medical health."

Smith predicted Fury will need "one or two warm-up contests" before challenging for the world title again.

By The Associated Press