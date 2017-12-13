Horn wins WBO welterweight title defence against Corcoran

"It was a bit different this time, I wasn't the underdog for a change. I was coming in (as) the champion," Horn said. "He definitely pushed me. I felt my timing was a bit off, but I got him in the end.

"As soon as I started working off that jab and going first, I managed to break him down quite easily after that."

Two judges had awarded all but one round to Horn before the fight was stopped, and the other had given all 10 rounds to Horn.

Corcoran (17-2) needed six stitches to the cut above his left eye and another four stitches to a cut on the right.

He said he wasted energy in the early rounds and it cost him in the end.

"I just didn't let my shots go, was getting very tense," he said. "You're fighting for a world title. Better man won on the night, that's it. I fought a good fighter. I'll be back."

Horn had plenty of support in Brisbane, where he's related to the Lord Mayor and was part of a public campaign to back the state premier in a recent election.

Crawford, who watched the fight on ESPN, predicts Horn will get more than he's expecting in America.

"Jeff Horn did what he had to do to get the job done tonight but ... I have more power and more speed than Corcoran," Crawford said. "When he steps in to the ring with me, it's going to be a very different story."

Crawford, who moved to No. 1 spot on the pound-for-pound list in 2017, said he'd be bigger and stronger when he moves up to welterweight and he plans to again "clean out the division."

For his part, Horn is ready to fulfil a long-time plan to fight in the United States.

"From the start, it's where I pictured myself fighting for a world title," he said, adding the he was confident against Crawford. "He's someone definitely I can beat in the boxing world. I'm sure of that. I'm very confident, and that's the first step in this game."

