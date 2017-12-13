Flamengo fans detained in Rio before Copa Sudamericana final

SAO PAULO — Authorities in Rio de Janeiro said that about 50 Flamengo fans were detained on Wednesday after they set off firecrackers outside a hotel being used by Argentine club Independiente.

The two teams will play later Wednesday in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana final at the Maracana Stadium.

The Copa Sudamericana is the continent's second most prestigious club competition after the Copa Libertadores. Independiente won the first leg 2-1 last week.

Police used tear gas to bring the crowd under control in the early hours, while further incidents involving rival supporters followed later in the day. About 10,000 Independiente fans have arrived in Rio.