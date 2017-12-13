Redskins put tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have decided to shut down Jordan Reed, putting the tight end on season-ending injured reserve.

The team announced the move Tuesday. Reed has missed the past six games with a strained right hamstring.

It was another lost season for the 27-year-old, who went into training camp dealing with an injury to his big left toe and also missed a game with a bruised chest. He had just 27 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

The Redskins also put running back Byron Marshall and linebacker Chris Carter on IR. Marshall suffered a hamstring injury and Carter a broken fibula in Washington's blowout loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.