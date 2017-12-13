Costas wins Hall's Frick Award for baseball broadcasting

Said Costas: "It's always been my favourite sport to broadcast."

In fact, his passion is so strong that many years ago, his name was floated as a possible candidate to become the baseball commissioner.

Costas has long carried a 1958 Mickey Mantle card in his wallet, a nod to his boyhood hero, the star whose games he listened to on his transistor radio growing up in New York. They eventually became friends, and Costas delivered the eulogy at Mantle's funeral. Costas later did the eulogy for Cardinals great Stan Musial.

Costas also calls St. Louis home, dating to his days at KMOX radio and his time doing play-by-play for the Spirits of St. Louis in the American Basketball Association on KMOX-AM.

He didn't do baseball then — the Cardinals had the revered Jack Buck at the microphone — and Costas said he soaked up those broadcasts.

Costas' first chance to baseball came after he moved to NBC. And a lucky break let him get on the air for the first time.

He was assigned a Saturday game at Yankee Stadium on the final weekend of the 1980 season, working with Bobby Valentine. But there was a catch to that Tigers-New York tilt on NBC: It was the backup game, meaning it would only be seen if the main game didn't get on the air.

In fact, he said the featured game was delayed for four hours by rain, so Costas made his big league broadcasting debut.

"I'm sure there was some fan in Tacoma scratching his head and wondering who the hell is this kid doing this?" Costas said, laughing.

Over the years, Costas has handled play-by-play and pregame assignments at the World Series, post-season and regular season. He's called games and been a documentary host for the MLB Network for nine seasons, and praised John Smoltz, Jim Kaat, Tony Kubek, Bob Uecker and others he's worked with throughout his career.

Costas was a first-time candidate among eight broadcasters on the Frick ballot for their work on a national level.

Among the others considered by a 15-member panel were Al Michaels and Joe Buck, along with Hall of Fame players Joe Morgan, Dizzy Dean, Don Drysdale and Pee Wee Reese. Costas said they all were equally deserving of the award.

Costas will be honoured on July 28 during induction weekend at Cooperstown, New York.

