Americans Goldberg and Maple 1-2 in Val Gardena DH training

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Americans Jared Goldberg and Wiley Maple placed 1-2 in the opening training session Wednesday for the classic Saslong downhill.

In a session run on a course that was shortened due to soft snow, Goldberg finished 0.47 seconds ahead of Maple.

Thomas Dressen of Germany placed third, 0.51 behind.

Steven Nyman, the American who has won this race three times, was 25th, while Norwegian favourites Kjetil Jansrud and Aksel Lund Svindal were 19th and 69th, respectively.