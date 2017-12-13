Locals make CFL top 20 prospect list

Football players with local connections have found themselves on the latest CFL Scouting Bureau Top 20 list.

From Kitchener, University of Guelph offensive lineman Andrew Pickett made the list at No. 15, while Laurier's Godfrey Onyeka, a defensive back from Brampton, came in at No. 6.

Onyeka's brother, Kene Onyeka, a defensive lineman from Carleton University, hit the list at No. 14.

Topping the list is David Knevel, an offensive lineman from the University of Nebraska. Knevel's brother Michael has been the Laurier Golden Hawks starting quarterback for the last three seasons. He graduates this year.