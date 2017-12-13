Boise St. Bowl History

Jan. 1, 2007 Fiesta Bowl — Boise St. 43, Oklahoma 42, OT

Dec. 28, 2005 MPC Computers Bowl — Boston College 27, Boise St. 21

Dec. 31, 2004 Liberty Bowl — Louisville 44, Boise St. 40

Dec. 23, 2003 Fort Worth Bowl — Boise St. 34, TCU 31

Dec. 31, 2002 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise St. 34, Iowa St. 16

Dec. 28, 2000 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise St. 38, UTEP 23

Dec. 20, 1999 Humanitarian Bowl — Boise St. 34, Louisville 31

By The Associated Press